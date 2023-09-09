JESUP — Robert Merkel will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Sept. 16.

Bob was born in rural Buchanan County to Francis and Velda Merkel.

Bob married Patricia McGrath on Feb. 19, 1951. They have four children: Kathy, Dan, Randy and Rick (deceased); seven grandchildren with one deceased; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Bob worked at Rath Packing Co., for 34 years until they ceased operation. Bob and Patty then went into the hunting dog business full time, owning and operating Wrenegade Kennels for the last 46 years. Bob still enjoys working his dogs off the ATV, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Bob will be celebrating his 90th birthday with a card shower. Send cards to Bob Merkel, 1698 Littleton Blvd., Jesup, IA 50648.