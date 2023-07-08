CEDAR FALLS – Ralph L. “Bud” Baumhover will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 16 at a family gathering. He was born in Carroll, IA, on July 16, 1933, the son of Ralph and Lillian Baumhover.

Bud is retired from Sherwin Williams as a sales consultant covering Northeast Iowa. He and his wife, Marlene, have two children: Debbie (Keith) Francis of Morrison, CO, and Craig (Nancy) Baumhover of Marion, IA. There are six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with another on the way.