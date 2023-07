WATERLOO — Mary Odekirk will celebrate her 90th birthday on July 7.

She was born July 7, 1933, in New Hampton, the daughter of Irwin and Grace Jepson. She married Wayne Odekirk on Sept. 25, 1960. He died April 24, 2015.

Mary was a homemaker who was involved in volunteer work and served her church in many capacities.

Her children are: Steven (Nancy) Odekirk, David (Carol) Odekirk and Amy (Roy) Dominguez. There are six grandchildren.