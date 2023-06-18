CEDAR FALLS — Linda (Thompson) Gerholdt will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 26, 1943, the daughter of Wilbern and Kathryn Thompson.

She married Dale Gerholdt on Nov. 3, 1961. She and her husband farmed north of Cedar Falls for 60-plus years, and she held various jobs throughout that time.

Her children are Lisa (George) Kattelman, Dennis ( Karen) and Tim. There are seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 9819 Mark Road, Cedar Falls. No gifts are requested.