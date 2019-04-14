Manny,
It’s always a good time with you! You’ve made me laugh a million laughs!
You bring me joy and have done so from the very start. No matter how big you get or how far you go, I’ll always be right beside you.
“May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make His face shine upon you and be gracious unto you. May the Lord lift His countenance upon you and give you peace.” — Numbers 6:24-26
