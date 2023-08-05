WAVERLY — Gertrude Fegley will celebrate her 102nd birthday with a card shower.

She was born Aug. 27, 1921, in Rock Port, Mo., the daughter of William and Dora Bickel. She married Warren Fegley on April 28, 1946, at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha.

She retired from teaching first grade in Shell Rock.

Her children are Karen Fegley (Bert Bremer), Joanne Broadston, David Fegley and Brian Fegley (Lori). There are five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren

Cards may be sent to Woodlawn Terrace No. 119, 1922 Fifth Ave NW, Waverly, IA 50677.