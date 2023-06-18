CEDAR FALLS — Marjorie (Olsen) Harned will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 30. An open house is planned June 30 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4000 Hudson Road, in Cedar Falls. Hosts are Alex and Claudia Hovden and Edele Gilkey.

No invitations are being sent; and no gifts are being sent.

She was born June 30, 1923, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Walter and Martha (Hansen) Olsen. She was married to Lynn Harned for 75 years. He died in 2021.

Marjorie was a Cedar Falls Community Schools nurse.

Her children are Claudia and Alex Hovden, and Rick and Sue Harned (both deceased).

Cards may be mailed to her at 5018 S Main St., Apt 22, Cedar Falls IA, 50613.