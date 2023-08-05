WATERLOO — Elaine Troester will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Aug. 13. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bridges Senior Living, 214 Washington St., hosted by Steve and Joni, Steve and Cindi and Gary.

No invitations are being sent, and the honoree requests no gifts.

She was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Cecil and Emma Waskow. She married Ken Troester on Sept. 10, 1955, in Cedar Rapids. They moved to Waterloo in 1965. He died in 2017.

She is a retired home health aide.

Her children are Cindi (Steve) Bardsley, Gary Troester and Steve (Joni) Troester. There are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A card shower is planned. Cards may be sent to Elaine at 214 Washington St., Waterloo, IA 50701.