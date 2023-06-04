Alvin Eggena will celebrate his 90th birthday on June 10 at Pizza Ranch in Waverly. The son of Henry and Nora (Brandt) Eggena, Alvin was born on June 10, 1933.

Alvin married Dorothy Schneider on April 28, 1957, and the couple celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary this year.

The couple’s children are Karen (Bob) Renz of Waterloo, Donna (Steve) Shriver of Kensington, Maryland, Darlene (Michael) Diffee of Falls Church, Virginia, and the late Kenneth (Joan) Eggena of rural Cedar Falls.

Dorothy and Alvin have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to Pizza Ranch in Waverly for a buffet lunch on Saturday, June 10 at noon.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Alvin will appreciate a card shower, mailed to Willow Winds Assisted Living, 121 Bremer Avenue, Apt. 9, Denver, IA, 50622.