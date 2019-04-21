FAIRBANK — Morgan Biretz, a junior at Wapsie Valley High School, has been selected to represent Butler County REC at the 2019 Rural Electric Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., in June.
Biretz is the daughter of Butler County REC members Edward and Denise Biretz of Fairbank. She is junior class president and active in softball, archery and choir.
While on the Youth Tour, Biretz will join students from more than 20 additional electric cooperatives in Iowa and over 1,800 students from across America to explore the capital. Along with meeting their congressional leaders, the participants will tour historic sites, explore the Smithsonian museums and cruise the Potomac.
Biretz and one additional youth tour applicant, Brandon Hennings from Tripoli High School, will receive $500 scholarships upon entry into an accredited college. Hennings is the son of Robert and Kathy Hennings of Tripoli.
