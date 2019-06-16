{{featured_button_text}}
ROWLEY — Bill “Sparky” Davis is celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower.

He was born June 18, 1939, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Don and Hazel Davis. He married Vivian Nielson on Oct. 16, 1965.

Sparky is retired from the John Deere Tractor Works.

His family includes a daughter, Jennifer and Blake Becker of Sterling, Ill.

Cards may be sent to him at P.O. Box 95, Rowley 52329.

