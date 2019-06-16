Beverly Speer
CEDAR FALLS — Beverly Speer will celebrate her 75th birthday on June 25.
Beverly was born to Ralph and Kuturah Speer and grew up in Evansdale with her four sisters, Kathleen Raney, Lois Ehlers, Shirley Bartlett and Carol Havran.
She is loved by her many nieces and nephews. Beverly attended the First Reformed Church in Evansdale for many years and graduated from East High in 1962.
Beverly would love to receive birthday cards from all the friends she has made through the years. Her new home is at Pinnacle Specialty Care, 1223 Prairie View Road – No. 510, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Please help us make Beverly’s 75th birthday extra special for her. We know it will mean so much to her to be remembered.
Love you, Beverly,
Your Family
