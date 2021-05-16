 Skip to main content
Beverly Ann (Noting) Britt
Beverly Ann (Noting) Britt

Beverly Ann (Noting) Britt

Beverly Ann (Noting) Britt

Beverly Ann

(Nolting) BrittWATERLOO-Beverly Britt is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Beverly was born on May 12, 1941.

She later married John David Britt in 1963 and in 2019.

Her family includes: Theresa Marie, Rheajeanne Marie, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to: 404 Candlewick Rd., Waterloo, 50703.

Awww mama, you’re 80! To the bestest mom, grandma, and great ever! Thanks for all you do and enjoy your special day!

We love you lots!

John David, Theresa, Rheajeanne, Megan, Chase, Lochlan, Elodie, Erick, Jill, Gabby, and the fur babies.

