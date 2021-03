Betty Wilson

WASHBURN-A card shower will be held for Betty Wilson of Washburn in honor of her 90th birthday. Betty Rundel Wilson was born on March 25, 1931, in La Porte City. She was office manager of the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office for 26 years before retiring. Please feel free to offer memories that you have shared over the years by sending greetings to: 4326 E. Washburn Road, Washburn, 50702.