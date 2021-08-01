 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Betty Wexter
0 comments
BIRTHDAYs

Betty Wexter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Betty Wexter

Betty Wexter

Betty WexterWATERLOO-Betty Wexter is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Betty was born on August 7, 1931.

Cards can be sent to: 3720 Village Place #5218, Waterloo, 50702.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News