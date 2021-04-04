Betty Stanford

WATERLOO-Betty Stanford is celebrating her 90th birthday with a card shower.

Betty was born on April 9, 1931, to Joseph and Agnes Nelson.

She later married Ray Stanford on September 25, 1948. He is now deceased.

Her family includes: Carolyn (Russ) DeVries of Waterloo, Joe (Jeanine) Stanford of Waterloo, Barb (Bill) Hurd of Lenexa, Kansas, Roxane (Rodney) Lux of Waterloo, Kim (Kevin) Zabel of Cedar Falls, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Betty is also celebrating her 50th anniversary of being an Avon representative. She started selling Avon on her 40th birthday and is still going strong, driving and delivering to her customers every other week. She is amazing! We love you, mom!

Cards can be sent to: 218 Terrace Dr., Waterloo, 50702.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0