WATERLOO — Betty Spence will celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house Dec. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Bridges Senior Living, 214 Washington St., Waterloo.

The event is being hosted by Rhonda and Ken.

No invitations are being sent; the honoree requests no gifts.

Cards may be sent to the honoree at 214 Washington St., Apt. 910.