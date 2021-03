Betty Kuhrt

DENVER-Betty will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, March 13 with a card shower hosted by her family.

Her family includes: Connie and Jerry Lobeck of Denver, Michael and Dolores Gaede of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Linda and Danny Drewis of Denver.

Cards may be sent to: 701 Fairview St., Apt. 104, Denver, 50622.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0