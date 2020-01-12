Betty C. Kremer
WATERLOO — Betty C. Kremer will be honored on her 85th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Waterloo to Peter and Idella Steward. Betty married Jim Kremer in 1954.
Her family includes eight children, 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 3720 Village Place, No. 5316, Waterloo 50702.
Our beautiful mother will celebrate her 85th birthday on January 17th. Please help us celebrate Betty by showering her with birthday wishes.
Happiest of birthdays, Mom, and many more may you have. We love you very much!!
Courier Reporter Melody Parker's most memorable stories of 2019
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top five favorite stories for 2019. So, I settled on ones that are closest to my heart — memorable interviews, wonderful people and great stories to write.
What’s not to love about an artist who has a passion for dogs and a desire to paint them? The Decorah-based Jennifer Fisher Jones paints large…
I fell in love with Audrey and Leo Kress of rural Rowley. They are a sweet, memorable couple who have been married 73 years and spent a lifeti…
Len Froyen is a kind man with a warrior’s heart. At 84, deep, abiding faith and belief in the power of gratitude makes a meaningful impact on …
There’s no age limit on making great music. Musicians must be at least 50 to join New Horizons Band, and I had the chance to sit through an en…
What most impressed me about the Naz Builders, beyond their obvious skills as carpenters and contractors, was their willingness to offer a hel…
Melody Parker is the Courier's special sections editor, and has covered the Cedar Valley for 33 years.