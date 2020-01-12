Betty C. Kremer
Betty C. Kremer

Betty Kremer

Betty Kremer

Betty C. Kremer

WATERLOO — Betty C. Kremer will be honored on her 85th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Waterloo to Peter and Idella Steward. Betty married Jim Kremer in 1954.

Her family includes eight children, 20 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 3720 Village Place, No. 5316, Waterloo 50702.

Our beautiful mother will celebrate her 85th birthday on January 17th. Please help us celebrate Betty by showering her with birthday wishes.

Happiest of birthdays, Mom, and many more may you have. We love you very much!!

