Betts/35

Mr. and Mrs. Betts

CEDAR FALLS — Don and Merrilee Zelle Betts are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

They were married June 16, 1984, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly.

Merrilee is an instructional coach for the Cedar Falls Community Schools, and Don is a licensed real estate agent for Oakridge Realtors.

Their family includes three children, Jeremy (deceased); Joshua, Cedar Falls; and Spencer, Grovetown, Ga.

