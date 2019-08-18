Best/50
WATERLOO — Larry and Dawn Best will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at St. John’s Bennington Church, 4110 E. Mount Vernon Road, Waterloo.
They were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Mason City.
Larry retired as a machine salesman, and Dawn retired as a kindergarten teacher.
You have free articles remaining.
Hosting the event will be their children, Cory and Sarah Best of Dunkerton and Sara and Mark Geiger of Cedar Falls, and their five grandchildren, Cory’s children, Brooke, Luke and Kristen, and Sara’s children, Sydney and Ben.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to 4821 E. Dunkerton Road, Waterloo 50703.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.