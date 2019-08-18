{{featured_button_text}}

Best/50

WATERLOO — Larry and Dawn Best will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at St. John’s Bennington Church, 4110 E. Mount Vernon Road, Waterloo.

They were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Mason City.

Larry retired as a machine salesman, and Dawn retired as a kindergarten teacher.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hosting the event will be their children, Cory and Sarah Best of Dunkerton and Sara and Mark Geiger of Cedar Falls, and their five grandchildren, Cory’s children, Brooke, Luke and Kristen, and Sara’s children, Sydney and Ben.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Cards may be sent to 4821 E. Dunkerton Road, Waterloo 50703.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments