UPDATE WITH NAMES: Two UNI students killed in Grundy County crash
Police seize LSD, meth, weed, ecstasy and 9 guns in Waterloo raid
Roof collapse cancels school Thursday for Lowell Elementary
UPDATE: Cheyanne Harris sentenced to life in prison for infant son's death
Snow total in Waterloo breaks records, and winter's not over
