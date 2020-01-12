Best Wishes, Stanley Tuve and Taylor Nelson!
WATERLOO -- Bob Shafer recently received the Karl King Distinguished Service Award.
WATERLOO -- A group of new volunteers recently joined Cedar Valley Hospice’s team of nearly 400 volunteers who donate their time and talents to serve patients and their families.
WATERLOO -- RSM US, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services, recently presented a check for $1,100 to George Washington Carver Academ…
WATERLOO -- Dan Lichty retired from Hawkeye Community College on Dec. 20 after 20 years.