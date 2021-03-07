Berns-Vande Vorde

AURORA-Andrea Berns and Jordan Vande Vorde were married on November 21, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. The 2 p.m. ceremony was officiated by Father Scott Bullock. Father Kevin Earleywine was the Homilist. Reception was at the Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo. Due to COVID restrictions, only family and the wedding party attended.

Parents of the couple are Dave and Kathy Berns of Cedar Falls; and George and Lisa Vande Vorde of Aurora.

Matron of honor was Meghan Dunlay of Brest, France, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were; Megan Berns of Garner, sister in law of the bride; Devin Gackle of Mount Prospect, Ill., friend of the bride; Elizabeth Dickhut of Dubuque, friend of the bride; Stephanie Faulkner of Cedar Falls, friend of the bride. Flower girl was Maria Berns of Garner, niece of the bride.

Best man was Dan Stewart of Ankeny, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were; Jackson Vande Vorde of Aurora, brother of the groom; Kyle Torkelson of Richfield, Minn., friend of the groom; Brendan Sheehy of Topeka, Kansas, friend of the groom; Joe Bouska of Oelwein, friend of the groom.

Ushers were Michael Berns of Garner, brother of the bride; and Austin Keifer of Van Buren Township, Michigan, friend of the bride.