Berneice Meyers
WATERLOO - The Meyers Family would like to thank the Cedar Valley for supporting out family's business, Meyers Nursery, for the past 97 years. In 2019, it was time for us to "throw in the towel" and retire as were all getting up there in age. I know I called many of my customers "honey, dearie, or sweetie," because to me, you were part of my extended family. It was an honor to serve you and many thanks for your patronage and for being part of our family's journey.

Berneice Meyers, Past Owner

Meyers Nursery

