Bernard/25

WATERLOO—Paul and Joanne Bernard are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary with a card shower and an open house. The open house will be held June 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. The event will be hosted by Beth Carlson, Margie Schenkelburg and children.

Paul Bernard married Joanne Boyle on June 25, 1995, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo.

Their family includes Amber Tennyson from Phoenix, Ariz., and two godchildren, Owyn and Jennah.

Mr. Bernard works for Iowa Distributing as an Assembler, and Mrs. Bernard worked as a Customer Service Representative for former Ocwen Loan Servicing.

Cards can be sent to 613 Butler Ave., Waterloo, 50703.

