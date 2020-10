Bernadette Kehoe

WATERLOO—Bernadette Kehoe is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.

She was born on October 17, in 1920, to John and Mary Dora Sawyer Phillips.

She later married Charles Kehoe on January 6, 1947.

Bernadette was an accountant for many years at Black Hawk Painting and Decorating.

Her family includes; Charlene, Rick, and Rae Marie Kehoe.

Cards can be sent to: 223 Hanna Blvd., Waterloo, 50701.

