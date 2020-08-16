You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bergman/70
0 comments
ANNIVERSARY

Bergman/70

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bergman/70

Mr. and Mrs. Bergman

Bergman/70

JOHNSTON—Harold and Frances Bergman are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Mr. and Mrs. Bergman were married on August 21, 1950.

Mr. Bergman is a retired Fieldman with Farm Bureau Regional. Mrs. Bergman is retired as a Legal Secretary with the Clerk of Court.

Their family includes Mike West of Des Moines, Tim Leawood of Kan., Phil Scotts of Valley, Calif., as well as four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: Edencrest, 6750 Corporate Drive, #411, Johnston, 50131.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News