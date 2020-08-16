Bergman/70
JOHNSTON—Harold and Frances Bergman are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with a card shower.
Mr. and Mrs. Bergman were married on August 21, 1950.
Mr. Bergman is a retired Fieldman with Farm Bureau Regional. Mrs. Bergman is retired as a Legal Secretary with the Clerk of Court.
Their family includes Mike West of Des Moines, Tim Leawood of Kan., Phil Scotts of Valley, Calif., as well as four grandchildren.
Cards can be sent to: Edencrest, 6750 Corporate Drive, #411, Johnston, 50131.
