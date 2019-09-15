Bentley-Kramer

{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS — Taylor Bentley and Cole Kramer were married June 15 in West Des Moines.

Pastor Ben Mason led the 2 p.m. ceremony at the Lutheran Church of Hope, followed by a reception at the Hilton Garden Inn in West Des Moines.

Parents of the couple are Russ and Stacey Bentley of Cedar Falls and Brian and Cindy Kramer of Cedar Rapids.

The bride is an RN at Blank Children’s Hospital, Des Moines, and the groom is an account manager at LMC Insurance, West Des Moines.

They live in West Des Moines.

