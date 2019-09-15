Ben Schmitz
WATERLOO — Ben Schmitz will celebrate his 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 22, at the American Legion, 1110 Sixth St., Gilbertville, hosted by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A card shower is also planned.
He was born Sept. 19, 1919, in Fox Township, Black Hawk County to Michael and Anna (Kettman) Schmitz. He married Blanche Schares on Nov. 19, 1946; she passed away in 1995.
Ben is a retired farmer and World War II Army veteran.
His family includes children Lee and Dean (both deceased), Judy of Cedar Falls, Roy (deceased), Jane Brokel (Dave) of Riverside, Sue (Jim) Chizek of Cedar Falls, Jerry of Muscatine, Deb of Cedar Falls and John (Wendy) of Nevada. Also daughters-in-law Evie Schmitz of Bailey, Colo., Rose Schmitz of Houston and Cheryl (Mike) Steffen of Barclay. There are 12 living grandchildren, Brian Brokel of Cedar Falls, Karen Schmitz of Denver, Colo., Dustin Brokel of Rockford, Nick Schmitz of San Diego, Beth Nordin of Lakeville, Minn., Melissa Schmitz of Austin, Texas, Katie Schmitz of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Matt Chizek of Waterloo, Megan Chizek of New York City, Sarah, Luke and Joe Schmitz, all of Nevada, and Joshua Schmitz, deceased. There are two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Brokel of Rockford.
Come celebrate with Ben as he reaches his milestone of 100 years. Say hello, share memories, enjoy light refreshments and beverages. If you can’t join us, please honor him with a card and best wishes on his birthday, 9-19-19.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to 1117 Maxhelen Blvd., Apt. 123, Waterloo 50701-9326.
