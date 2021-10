Ben Keller

WATERLOO — Ben Keller is celebrating his 95th birthday with a card shower and family dinner.

Ben was born on October 17, 1926, to Glenn and Olive Keller, in Spooner, Wisconsin.

He later married Bevelyn Weisbard on November 8, 1952. She later passed in 2008.

Ben retired from Rath Packing Co. after 35 years.

His family includes: Steve and Lisa Keller, Debbie and Bob Siglin, along with six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

You may send cards to: 1107 Easton Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

