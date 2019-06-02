{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP — Belle Demuth will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 2, 1929, in Fayette to Joshua and Agnes Green. She married Bob Demuth on Sept. 9, 1953.

Her family includes son Jack and Jean Demuth and daughter Jill and Darryle Else, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1314 Main St., Jesup 50648.

