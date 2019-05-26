JESUP -- Belle Demuth will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born June 2, 1929, in Fayette to Joshua and Agnes Green. She married Bob Demuth on Sept. 9, 1953.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Her family includes son Jack and Jean Demuth and daughter Jill and Darryle Else, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1314 Main St., Jesup 50648.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.