Beierschmitt-Smith

FAIRBANK — Ashley Beierschmitt and Aaron Smith were married Dec. 1, 2018, in Fairbank.
The Rev. Raymond Atwood performed the 2 p.m. ceremony at Immaculate Conception Church, with a reception following at the Hilton Garden Inn, Cedar Falls.
Parents of the couple are Greg and Lori Beierschmitt of Fairbank and Bernie and Carol Smith of Sumner.
Maid of honor was Allyssa Beierschmitt of Fairbank, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Bush of Spring Valley, Minn., cousin of the bride; Rachel McDougall of Waterloo, sister of the groom; Shelbie Thompson of Oelwein, Darcy Kroemer of Kalona and Gabriella Moore of Sumner. Personal attendant was Danielle Gordon of Waverly.
Best man was Jeff Smith of Sumner, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Jason Smith and Scott Smith, both of Marion, and Ryan Smith of Tripoli, also brothers of the groom; Dana McDougall of Waterloo, brother-in-law of the groom; and Chanceler Beierschmitt of Fairbank, brother of the bride.
Flower girl was Charlotte Smith of Tripoli, niece of the groom, and ring bearer was Dax McDougall of Waterloo, nephew of the groom.
Seating guests were Shane Pap of Fairbank; and Blake Smith of Sumner, Mason Smith of Waterloo and Luke Smith of Cedar Falls, nephews of the groom.
The bride graduated from Allen College with a bachelor’s degree and is employed with Buchanan County Health Center as a registered nurse. The groom graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor’s degree in ag business and is a self-employed farmer. He is also a singer/songwriter, playing country music across Northeast Iowa.
They live in Sumner.
