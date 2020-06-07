Beenken/50

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Sheryl and Joe Beenken are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married June 1, 1970, at the Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, and sealed to each other in the LDS Washington DC Temple.

They have one child, Valorie (Tom) Wilson, along with five grandchildren: Olivia (Tyler), Chloe, Benjamin, Andrew, and Ethan.

Gift trip to Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, from/with Valorie, Tom, and the grandkids was canceled by Covid till next summer. Miss Iowa friends. Joe is 70 on June 15. Sheryl is still 18. Photo is from our mission for Christ.

Cards can be sent to: 186 Pottawattamie Dr., Cherokee Village, AR, 72529.

