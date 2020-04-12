× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bedard/50

WATERLOO — John Jr. and Karen (Osborn) Bedard are celebrating their wedding anniversary with a card shower.

They were married April 11, 1970, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

John retired from the John Deere Foundry as a chipper/grinder. Karen retired from Kook Kids as a preschool/daycare teacher.

They have four children, Teri Bedard of Des Moines, Brian (Suzie) Bedard of Washburn, Andrew (Jessica) Bedard of Waterloo, and Thomas Bedard (deceased). They also have four grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to 1924 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703.

