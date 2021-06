Becker/50

Mr. and Mrs. Becker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering.

Stephen Becker married Barbara Home on June 19, 1971 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Pocahontas.

Their family includes: Carissa (Ed) Charboneau of New Hartford, Nathaniel (Verena) Becker of Cedarburg, Wisc., Daniel (Sadie) Becker of Waterloo, along with two grandchildren; Sebastian and Catti-brie.