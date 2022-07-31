 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Becker/50

Jerry and Peggy Becker

IOWA FALLS -- Jerry and Peggy (Hageman) Becker of Iowa Falls, formerly of Sumner, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. A card shower and family vacation to Missouri are planned.

They were married Aug. 5, 1972, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Festina.

The couple are retired. They have three children: Sarah (Seth) Fleming, Allison; Matt (Jayne) Becker, Iowa Falls; and Cole (Betty Henderson) Becker, Ankeny. There are two granddaughters, Lily and Lydia.

Send cards to 2117 Timberedge Drive, Iowa Falls, IA 50126.

