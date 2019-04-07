{{featured_button_text}}
Bechthold/60

Mr. and Mrs. Bechthold

BRANDON — Richard and Marcia Gravenhorst Bechthold will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in Brandon.

They were married April 11, 1959, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Richard, retired from John Deere as a pattern maker, and Marcia are business owners, currently engaged in farming.

Their family includes children Brad and Cheryl Bechthold, Kurt and Susan Bechthold and Darren and Vanessa Bechthold, all of La Porte City, along with 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

