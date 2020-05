× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy Retirement, Battalion Chief Mike Moore!

WATERLOO — Battalion Chief Mike Moore is announcing his retirement after 30 years with Waterloo Fire Rescue. His last day on duty will be June 7.

On Sept. 18, 1989, he was promoted to Fire Engineer. On Nov. 28, 1997, he was promoted to Lieutenant. On Oct. 8, 2007, he was promoted to Captain. He has been Battalion Chief since Jan. 24, 2012.

There will be a retirement event held for him at a later date, yet to be determined.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0