WATERLOO-Mr. and Mrs. Barth are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Paul Barth married Vickie Ball on April 24, 1971, in Waterloo.

Mr. Barth is a retired Teamsters driver and Mrs. Barth is a retired nurse and teacher.

Their family includes Chris Barth of Salem, OH., Chad Barth of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., Jason Barth of Seminole, Fla., and seven grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 1026 7th Ave. NW, Waverly, 50677.

