Bartels 50th Wedding Anniversary
WATERLOO — Allen and Connie (Holub) Bartels will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with DJ at the Pavilion on the National Cattle Congress grounds on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. for all family and friends to come and help us celebrate.
For more information, call (319) 234-8091.
They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.
Allen is a retired toolmaker from John Deere, and Connie is a retired registered nurse from Covenant Medical Center.
They had three children, Dwight (deceased as a toddler), Michele and Paul Zipp of Kerrville, Texas, and Chad and Melissa Bartels of Pleasantville, Iowa. They also have 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No gifts are necessary.
