Bartels/50

Mr. and Mrs. Bartels and family

Bartels 50th Wedding Anniversary

WATERLOO — Allen and Connie (Holub) Bartels will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with DJ at the Pavilion on the National Cattle Congress grounds on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6 to 10:30 p.m. for all family and friends to come and help us celebrate.

For more information, call (319) 234-8091.

They were married on Aug. 16, 1969, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Allen is a retired toolmaker from John Deere, and Connie is a retired registered nurse from Covenant Medical Center.

They had three children, Dwight (deceased as a toddler), Michele and Paul Zipp of Kerrville, Texas, and Chad and Melissa Bartels of Pleasantville, Iowa. They also have 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

No gifts are necessary.

