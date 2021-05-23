Barry/50
CEDAR FALLS-Mr. and Mrs. Mary Ann Barry are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Joe Barry married Mary Ann Koenigsfeld on May 29th, 1971.
Mr. Barry is retired from Cedar Falls Utilities. Mrs. Barry is a retired receptionist For Dr. Strub DDS.
Their family includes: Steve and Bel Barry of Cedar Falls, Brian Barry and Krystal Swank of Haley, Idaho, Rachel and Adam Nobisch of Waverly and seven grandchildren.
Fifty years of adventure and love. These two are constant in their faith and friendships. They have a quiet and admirable life that their children, grandchildren, and extended family are lucky enough to be a part of. Lets play some cards!