Barbara Sweerin
BIRTHDAY

Barbara Sweerin

Barbara Sweerin

Barbara Sweerin

Barbara Sweerin

EVANSDALE—Barbara Sweerin is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.

Barbara was born on September 17, 1940.

She later married Edward Sweerin.

Her family includes, Greg (Barb) of Evansdale, Dave (Tami) of Dinsdale, Vicky (Brian) Halstead of West Union, Sheila of Minneapolis, Minn., 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

You can send cards to: 251 Saunders Ave., Evansdale, 50707.

Happy 80th birthday, mom and grandma!

