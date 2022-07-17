WATERLOO—Barbara Benskin will celebrate her 89th birthday.

Her children, Teresa, John, Rochelle, Laurel and Duane, are hosting a card shower with coffee and cake provided on July 24 at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., in Waterloo, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Cards may also be sent to 416 Saunders Ave., Evansdale, IA 50707.

Barbara worked at the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office for 30-plus years and volunteered at Allen Memorial Hospital after retirement. Barbara has been an active member of First Presbyterian Church all of her life.