Barbara Adams

EVANSDALE -- Barbara Adams will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower and a family dinner on August 8.

Barbara was born to Leroy and Mary Wright on August 6, 1930, in Waterloo.

She is a retired nurse, faithful volunteer with Allen Hospital, Habitat for Humanity, and Waterloo Schools. She was also honored with the 8 over 80 award in 2011.

Her family includes Dr. Russell (Mary) Adams, Michael Adams (deceased), five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to: 300 Brennen Blvd., Evansdale, 50707.

