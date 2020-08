× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Banes/50

TRAER—Dennis and Chris Barnes are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower.

Dennis Banes married Chris Nekola on August 1, 1970 at the Presbyterian Church in Traer.

They are both retired.

Their family includes Sheri (David) Sadowski of Wellsburg, David from Altus, Okla., and three grandchildren, Scott, Jason, and Amanda.

Cards can be sent to: 406 Mill Street, Traer, 50675.

