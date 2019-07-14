Baldwin-Schmitz

WATERLOO -- Sherri Baldwin and Gregory Schmitz exchanged wedding vows June 1 in Waterloo.
Tim Luce officiated at the 4 p.m. backyard wedding.
Parents of the couple are Donald and Jo Ann Baker of Waterloo, and the late Adrian and Mary Lou Schmitz, both deceased.
You have free articles remaining.
Matron of honor was Amanda Hansen of Waterloo, daughter of the bride, and best man was Brad Schmitz, also of Waterloo, son of the groom.
Flower girls were Camdyn and Emme Hansen, granddaughters of the bride, and Leah and Hailey Stefan, granddaughters of the groom, all of Waterloo. Ring bearers were Liam Hansen, grandson of the bride, and Jasper and Maverick Schmitz, grandsons of the groom, also of Waterloo.
The bride works at the University of Northern Iowa, and the groom is owner of Streak Free Window Cleaning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.