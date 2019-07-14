{{featured_button_text}}
Baldwin-Schmitz

Sherri and Greg Schmitz

WATERLOO -- Sherri Baldwin and Gregory Schmitz exchanged wedding vows June 1 in Waterloo.

Tim Luce officiated at the 4 p.m. backyard wedding.

Parents of the couple are  Donald and Jo Ann Baker of Waterloo, and the late Adrian and Mary Lou Schmitz, both deceased.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Matron of honor was  Amanda Hansen of Waterloo, daughter of the bride, and best man was Brad Schmitz, also of Waterloo, son of the groom.

Flower girls were Camdyn and Emme Hansen, granddaughters of the bride, and Leah and Hailey Stefan, granddaughters of the groom, all of Waterloo. Ring bearers were Liam Hansen, grandson of the bride, and Jasper and Maverick Schmitz, grandsons of the groom, also of Waterloo.

The bride works at the University of Northern Iowa, and the groom is  owner of Streak Free Window Cleaning.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments