Baker/60

Mr. and Mrs. Baker

WATERLOO -- Donald "Jim" and JoAnn Baker will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with family.

They were married in Waterloo at St. John's Catholic Church on Sept. 12, 1959. Both are retired.

Their family includes their children, Lori and Ron Babinat, Sherri and Greg Schmitz and Brian and Pam Baker, all of Waterloo, as well as five grandchildren, Brad and Aubry Baldwin, Amanda and Blake Hansen, Ben and Megan Baldwin, Adam and Emily Babinat and Ashley Babinat.

They also have four great-grandchildren, Liam, Camdyn and Emme Hansen, and Brinnley Baldwin.

Cards may be sent to 110 Presley Circle, Waterloo 50701.

