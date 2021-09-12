Baker-Perkins

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.—Dr. Kendra Baker and Chase Perkins were married April 4, 2021, at Montage Laguna Beach.

Parents of the couple are David and Paula Christensen of Cedar Falls and Ronnie and Dierdre Baker of Leawood, Kan.; and Drs. Ted and Susan Perkins of Vero Beach, Fla.

Maid of honor was Brittany Christensen, the bride’s sister, of Cedar Falls. Bridesmaids were; Tashana Wells, cousin of the bride, of Hampstead, NC.; and Lindsey Landon, sister of the groom, of Dallas, TX.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family were able to attend. Dennis and Judy Christensen, the bride’s grandparents of Cedar Falls were privileged to be in attendance.

Kendra practices medicine at OBGYN Care, a private practice affiliated with Hoag Hospital. She attended medical school at Des Moines University and completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ.

Chase is a data privacy attorney and founder and CEO of Impervious Technologies INC. He attended Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

The couple met at Southern Methodist University of Dallas, TX.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0